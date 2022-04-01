WCL achieves the highest ever Coal Production, Despatch and Over Burden Removal

CMD Shri. Manoj Kumar addresses Team WCL – Appreciates Team’s efforts

Nagpur: Western Coalfields limited has recorded the highest ever Coal Production, Despatch and Over Burden Removal during FY 2021-22. In a massive rise, WCL’s Coal production during FY 2021-22 stands at 57.71 Million Tonnes, recording a YoY growth of 14.7%. In coal despatch also, the figures are as impressive. WCL Coal despatch during the Financial Year is 64.17 MT, which is 29.20% more viz a viz the previous financial year. Likewise in Over Burden Removal (OBR) also, WCL has achieved an impressive 7.3% growth. The tally stands at 272.38 Million Cubic Meters of Over Burden Removal during the said period. This is the highest ever achieved by WCL during any Financial Year, since its inception.

On the first day of the ensuing FY 2022-23, CMD Shri. Manoj Kumar addressed Team WCL in Ru-Ba-Ru, an initiative for Top Management’s direct interaction with employees. In his address, he appreciated team’s efforts for achieving the highest coal production, despatch and OBR during FY 2021-22.

WCL CMD Shri. Manoj Kumar said that the historical growth in WCL is a result of several major initiatives during previous year. He mentioned that during FY 2021-22, WCL has obtained Environmental Clearance for 3.075 MT coal production thus expanding its growth potential. WCL has also obtained Forest Clearance for 223 hectares of Land thus giving a fillip to its mining operations. WCL has acquired 1210 hectares of land during this period. This will add to over all efforts of the company to meet increasing Coal requirements of the Nation.

In reference to Safety in Mining Operations, Shri. Manoj Kumar mentioned that 8 Mines in WCL have received 9 National Safety Awards during this period. He further said that WCL, in order to better mining operations and increase safety, will widely adopt new mining technology like continuous miner and surface miner in its mines.

WCL’s Wani area had the highest contribution of 15.76 MT in this year’s Coal Production. Likewise, Umrer Area with 10.35 MT and Nagpur area with 8.67 MT of Coal production had a significant contribution in this year’s growth.

While the achievements are something to rejoice, WCL spares no time to firm up its new targets. For FY 2022-23, WCL’s Coal production target is 62 Million Tonnes, Coal Despatch target is 62 Million Tonnes and OBR target is 330 Million Cubic Meters. With the soaring confidence out of achievements during FY 2021-22, Team WCL is all set to achieve the new targets.