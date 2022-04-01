Technical Event “TECHTRIX – 2K22” organized By PJLCE

Nagpur: Recently, Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Artificial Intelligence of Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering successfully organized one day Technical event “TECHTRIX – 2K22”-A National-Level Technical Competition in association with ACM Nagpur Local Chapter. Students from various institution across the India 374 students have participated and benefited through this event. The objective of the event is to provide platform for the students to showcase their talent with a competitive spirit.

In TECHTRIX various events like Code Yuddh, Group Discussion, Quiz Competition, Project Presentation, Chess and BGMI were organized. The winners were encouraged with a certificate, trophies and the participants were also given certificates as a token of encouragement.

The event was inaugurated by the chief guest Dr. Manoj Daigawane, Joint Director DTE, along with Dr. A. M. Shende, Principal PJLCE, Dr. V. P. Balpande, Convenor & Head CSE / AI, Dr. R. N. Jogekar Coordinator and Er. S.P. Tete Co-coordinator of event with all faculty members. Vote of thanks was given by Mr. Ayush kambli.