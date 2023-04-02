WCL achieves the highest-ever coal production and OBR during FY 2022-23,

CMD Mr. Manoj Kumar addressed Team WCL as a part of ‘Ru-Ba-Ru’ initiative – Congratulated Team WCL for the achievements and Launched WCL Mission 3.0

WCL has registered a historic increase in coal production and OBR in the financial year 2022-23. WCL has produced 64.28 Million Tonnes of coal during this financial year thus registering YoY growth of 11.4%.

In Over Burden Removal, WCL has registered a remarkable growth of 19.7% as compared to last year. The OBR during FY 2022-23 is 327.13 million cubic meters. This is the highest ever Over Burden Removal done in any single financial year since inception of WCL.

In despatch, WCL, surpassing the target for FY 22-23 has dispatched 62.16 Million Tonnes of coal.

On 01.04.2023, CMD WCL Shri Manoj Kumar addressed Team WCL as a part of initiative ‘Ru-Ba-Ru.’ In his address, he congratulated Team WCL for the achievements during the financial year. He mentioned various initiatives taken during FY 22-23 and elaborated on future plans. He briefed on adoption of new technology, focus on underground mining, starting new projects, etc in his address.

He further mentioned that with achievement of 64.28 MT Coal Production, WCL has accomplished its Mission 2.0. To set higher target and lead WCL on a newer path of progress, he launched Mission 3.0. The mission 3.0 is to achieve target of 70 MT Coal Production in the coming years.

