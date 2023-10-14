WC 23 : India demolish Pakistan to go top

Dhol...Taasha...and lots of Dhoom...! Nagpurians rejoice India's stupendous win over Pak. Swaying with joy and soaked in Indian fervor, youth revelled the sweep of Team India against Pakistan.

Nagpur: India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan on the big stage as they bagged a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan. With the win, India remained unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, clinching their third straight win on the trot.

After the bowlers put up a clinical show to bowl Pakistan out for 191, skipper Rohit Sharma anchored India’s chase with a stellar 63-ball-86 as the hosts handed Pakistan a crushing defeat in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer brought up his fifty and hit the winning runs with a boundary as fireworks went up to celebrate India’s comprehensive win.

India stayed on course for a comfortable win over arch rivals Pakistan. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front as he brought up a fifty run partnership with Shreyas Iyer.

Despite losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early, the hosts cruises towards the target. After 20 overs, the hosts were cruising at 142/2, needing just 50 to win from 30 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi denied Rohit Sharma a second consecutive hundred as the Indian skipper fell for 86 off 63. Needing just 36 to win, Afridi removed to Indian skipper to pick up his second wicket. KL Rahul came in at No. 5 with India needing 36 from 170 to win.

Rohit Sharma kept India’s chase on course with a well-crafted fifty. The Indian skipper brought up his half-century off 36 deliveries. India brought up their 100 in 13.1 overs as the Men in Blue stayed on course for a comfortable victory. After losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper along with Shreyas Iyer kept the board ticking for the hosts.

