67th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Celebrated in Nagpur, sea of devotees throng Deekshabhoomi

Nagpur: A sea of devotees turned up at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to commemorate the 67th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din on Saturday, October 14.

To maintain cleanliness and provide better facilities for the followers, this year’s Dhamma Chakra celebrations witnessed the sacred historic monument designated as a ‘Plastic Free Zone’.

Prior to Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, the administration took stock of arrangements for drinking water, water supply for sanitation, maintenance of hygiene – cleaning, lighting system, bus system, medicine and temporary clinics, police bandobast, food donation and distribution, fire prevention measures, putting up of hoardings and notice boards, accommodation in case of sudden rains, control room, CCTV cameras, availability of volunteers, disaster management system, health system, book stalls, exit routes, and others.

Every year, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din is celebrated on October 14, when Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956. After renouncing Hinduism in the grand ceremony that took place in Nagpur, Dr Ambedkar said, “By discarding my ancient religion which stood for inequality and oppression, today I am reborn”.

This event marked a significant moment in the annals of Indian history, symbolizing a rejection of the caste system and a pursuit of equality, compassion, and justice.

Deekshabhoomi stands as a living testament to Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, drawing devotees and admirers from around the world to pay homage to his monumental contributions.

