Wave of shoppers sweep Nagpur markets for an auspicious Dhanteras purchase!!

Nagpur: A wave of shoppers swept major markets in Nagpur as Nagpurians flocked various shops selling utensils, gold, silver ornaments, clothes, and Ganesh and Lakshmi idols on the pious occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday, October 29.

Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, the Festival of Lights. This festival is usually celebrated with great gusto, since it is considered to be one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals. One of the key aspects of Dhanteras is the purchase of gold and silver items — typically in the form of jewellery — along with some utensils.

Today’s Rate Teusday 29 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,200 /- Gold 22 KT 73,700 /- Silver / Kg 98200 /- Platinum 44000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite a staggering increase in gold rates compared to the previous year, shoppers demonstrated unwavering enthusiasm for the age-old tradition of acquiring gold and silver on Dhanteras, which is considered as an auspicious start to the festive season.

Shops selling utensils registered brisk sales while the jewellery shops were packed with people purchasing gold ornaments, coins and other related items. Similar was the scene at shops selling Ganesh and Lakshmi idols as people scrambled to pick up the best pieces for the Lakshmi puja.

The festive spirit of Diwali has overwhelmed Nagpur as major markets including Sitabuldi, Gokulpeth, Dharampeth, Mahal, Gandhibagh, Itwari, Jaripatka and other markets witnessed a shopping frenzy on Dhanteras.

Scenes across some of the business hubs and busy shopping streets revealed the vibrancy of the festival mood. Usually, it is the jewellers who cash in on the gold rush. The brightly illuminated and aesthetically decorated markets were ready to welcome an array of shoppers who chose items of their likings and importance as well. The retail stores selling garments and other such lifestyle accessories have surfaced with special offers and attractive price discounts on every purchase.

On Dhanteras, Hindus consider it auspicious to purchase gold or silver articles or at least one or two new utensils. It is believed that “Dhan” or some form of precious metal is a sign of good luck.