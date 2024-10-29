Banks to remain closed for up to 13 days in November across India

Advertisement

Nagpur: Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 13 days — including local holidays and that of weekends in November 2024. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of November 2024.

Furthermore, the banks will not be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

The holidays in November 2024

· Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava: November 1

· Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvat New Year Day: November 2

· Chhath (Evening Arghya): November 7

· Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival: November 8

· Egaas-Bagwaal: November 12

· Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 15

· Kanakadasa Jayanti: November 18

· Seng Kutsnem: November 23

· Sunday: November 3, 10, 17, 24

· Second Saturday: November 9

· Fourth Saturday: November 23

Reserve Bank of India places its holidays under three brackets — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.