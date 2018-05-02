Wath wins it for MRCC

Wicketkeeper-opener hits 143-ball unbeaten 145 guiding team to Guzder Trophy

IT WAS a befitting finale. And the man in form Siddhesh Wath rose to the occasion once again guiding Medical Representative Cricket Club (MRCC) to Guzder League A Division One-day Trophy in style. Flamboyant Wath, who has been in purple patch since more than a year now, played sensibly to carry his bat through scoring more than half of the team’s run. With second hundred of the tourney,Wath ended as highest scorer with 567 runs from ten games. In pursuit of a stiff 279 by Ministerial Services Sports Club (MSSC) on a turning track, MRCC reached 282-7 in 48.1 overs also avenging their round robin league loss.

The second best score came from the bat of Apoorv Wankhade (28; 58b, 2×4) who also cut his natural instinct considering the situation. Wath (145*; 143b, 20×4) and Nayan Chavan (14; 21b, 2×4) started the chase adding 33 in 8.3 overs before substitute Rahul Yadav caught the latter off Mehul Raikwar. Atharva Taide hit three fours in his crisp 13 from 14 balls while Pawan Parnate contributed just four.

Wankhade entered the arena at 96-3. He preferred to play second fiddle to Wath. The duo stitched an important partnership of exactly hundred runs for the fourth wicket. Mohit Raut (27; 26b, 4×4) added another 52 with Wath. Dismissals of all-rounders skipper Darshan Nalkande (15; 8b, 2×4, 1×6) and Shrikant Wagh (11; 11b, 1×4, 1×6) eleven runs apart though eased the equation also put the team in a spot of bother but Wath made sure his huge effort did not go in vain. Raikwar and Sanket Subhedar picked two wickets each while Suraj Rai, who conceded just 35 from his tens overs, and Mandar Mahalle scalped one each.

Earlier, MSSC opener Jitesh Sharma hit a brilliant 92 from 73 balls hitting nine fours and five sixes to take the team to a competitive score. He was aided by Yash Rathod (65; 84b, 5×4) and an entertaining Rushabh Rathod (49; 42b, 4×4, 3×6). Nalkande removed dangerman and tournament’s second top scorer opener Anshuman Rath (1) early on. Seamers Shubham Kapse (4-56) and Aditya Thakare (2-40) and spinners Mohit Raut and Atharva Taide chipped in with one each to be among wickets. Wath was the unanimous choice for player of the match award.