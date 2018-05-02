MPCC chief Patole to arrive today

Nagpur: The newly-appointed President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Nana Patole will arrive in Nagpur on Wednesday. This is first visit of Patole to Nagpur after taking charge of new responsibility.

On Monday, Patole met senior party leaders at Delhi including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. Nagpur City Congress Committee has appealed all the leaders to welcome Patole under the leadership of its President Vikas Thakre at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 11 am.

A meeting of Congress Committee was held at Devdia Bhavan where Atul Kotecha, Secretary of MPCC addressed the party workers. Kotecha appealed office bearers of Vyapari Sanghatna and Congress workers to remain present in large number at the airport to welcome Patole.

General Secretary Mahesh Shriwas conducted the proceedings while Rajesh Kumbhalkar proposed a vote of thanks. Ramesh Punekar, Zulfakar Bhutto, Dinesh Banabakode, Annaji Raut, Haiderali Dosani, Feroz Khan, Pradnya Badwaik, Reena Chavan, Wasim Khan, Ravi Gadge Patil, Abdul Shakeel, Ashish Dixit, Akash Chauriya, Sameer Bhai, Sangita Uparikar and others were present in the meeting.