    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    Water tanker crushes pedestrian to death in Hingna

    Nagpur: An unidentified pedestrian was crushed to death by a recklessly driven water tanker in Hingna police jurisdiction in the early hours of Monday. The accused driver of the water tanker has reportedly been arrested.

    The unidentified deceased, aged 30-35, was going towards Mauza Pipaldhara Vaifad walking around 0538 hours on Monday. A rashly driven water tanker (MH-40/BL 1249) hit him and crushed him. The man died on the spot.

    Hingna police constable, based on complaint lodged by Ramesh Laxminarayan Sadul (42) of Karim Nagar, Telangana, booked the water tanker driver Subhash Prakash Yadav under Section 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.



