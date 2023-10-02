Water tanker crushes man to death in Nagpur’s Kalamna

Nagpur: A bike-borne man was killed when a speeding water tanker hit the vehicle on Bharatwada Road in Kalamna police station area.

The deceased was identified as Sandip Jawahar Gupta (40), a resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Yashodhara Nagar.

According to police, the accident occurred when Sandip was passing through Shriram Square, Bharatwada road on an Activa moped (MH49/BA-9527) at 3.45 pm on Saturday. A speeding water tanker came from the opposite side and hit the two-wheeler. Sandip fell on the road and sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Sections 279, 304 (a) of IPC read with Sections 134 and 177 of MVA was registered by Kalamna police.

Man, 8-yr-old nephew seriously injured in road mishap:

AN 8-year-old boy and his uncle were seriously injured when a truck hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling in the Mankapur area on Saturday.

According to police, Mohd Imran Abdul Majid (33), a resident of Plot No 5, Jafar Nagar, and his nephew Bilal (8) were travelling on a motorcycle on Saturday at 12.30 am. A speeding truck hit the two-wheeler when they were passing through New Gandhi Lay-out. The two fell on the road and sustained grievous injuries. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case under Sections 279, 338 of IPC was registered by Mankapur police.

