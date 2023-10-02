Nagpur Rural Police, Collector join hands to combat sand mafia

Nagpur: In a concerted effort to tackle the persistent menace of the sand mafia in Nagpur district, the Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Harssh Poddar, and District Collector Vipin Itankar have devised a comprehensive joint operation strategy.

This collaborative approach between the police and revenue departments comes in response to a recent clarification by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, which affirmed that simultaneous actions by both agencies are permissible without infringing upon individual rights.

The multifaceted action plan, devised to combat the sand mafia, involves distinct responsibilities for the police and the Revenue Department. The police are set to take legal action against the sand mafia under the Indian Penal Code, specifically focusing on charges of theft as outlined in Section 379. Meanwhile, the Revenue Department will administer civil action and impose fines in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.

To bolster their enforcement efforts, approximately 36 permanent armed pickets with barricades, staffed by both police and revenue personnel, have been strategically established along key roads and checkpoints in the region. These checkpoints will soon be under constant surveillance, with live CCTV camera feeds made available to the offices of the SP and the Collector for personal supervision.

The intensifying rivalries within the sand mafia have tragically resulted in a recent gruesome murder in Tumsar, located in the Bhandara district. Earlier this year, the Nagpur police had already taken action against the sand mafia, subsequently handing over the culprits to the District Revenue Department. The Revenue Department successfully levied fines exceeding Rs 5 crore from 83 trucks found to be transporting sand with various violations.

Highlighting the potential for dual-use infrastructure, SP Poddar noted that the resources established to combat the sand mafia in Nagpur district could also prove invaluable during elections. These resources can be utilized to monitor vehicles transporting cash and liquor supplies, ensuring transparency and adherence to electoral guidelines.

Identifying key transport corridors commonly employed by the sand mafia, the police have honed in on routes such as Amravati-Katol Road, the Ramtek-Bhandara connector, Saoner and Madhya Pradesh Road, Umred-Bhiwapur-Bhandara-Chandrapur Road, among others. Going forward, the police plan to seize vehicles, file offenses against drivers and other involved parties, and subsequently present them in court. After the bail process, the accused individuals will be handed over to the Revenue Department for further action.

SP Poddar emphasized the importance of community involvement in this effort, urging citizens to report any instances of police officers allowing drivers to leave after court appearances without transferring them to the Revenue Department. Likewise, Nagpur District Revenue Department personnel are expected to promptly inform the police once civil actions have been initiated, fostering a collaborative approach in addressing the sand mafia problem in the region.

CCTV cameras now must for trucks ferrying sand in State:

The State Revenue Department in Mumbai has issued comprehensive guidelines for trucks ferrying sand, following directives from the Bombay High Court. The guidelines state that trucks must be fitted with CCTV cameras that capture the entire trolley and record the route. The camera should be connected to a control room under the supervision of the local Tehsildar. Unusual stops or diversion will result in action being taken, and excavation without the requisite vehicle pass will be considered illegal.

