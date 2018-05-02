Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 27th, 2020

    Water supply in Sitabuldi, Ramdaspeth & Dhantoli areas to remain affected on Sunday.

    Nagpur: A major leakage has been developed near Morris college T point square recently. To plug this leakage NMC-OCW has planned to take 24-hours shutdown on March 1 (Sunday).

    Work of 24-hour shutdown will start from Feb 29 (Saturday) at 10 pm to March 1 (Sunday) @ 10 pm following which water supply in entire Sitabuldi area, Telipura, Koshtipura, Modi no 1,2,3, Tekadi road, Ramdaspeth, Central Bazar Road, Chhoti Dhantoli , Sangam Chawl, Kumbhartoli, Netaji Market etc.. to remain affected.

    Areas to remain affected on March 1 are: WaSitabuldi area, Telipura, Koshtipura, Modi no 1,2,3, Tekadi road, Ramdaspeth, Central Bazar Road, Chhoti Dhantoli , Sangam Chawl, Kumbhartoli, Netaji Market etc..

    NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected areas to store sufficient water for their use. On the shutdown period Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible.

    The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

    For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899

