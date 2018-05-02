Water supply in Sitabuldi, Ramdaspeth & Dhantoli areas to remain affected on Sunday.

Nagpur: A major leakage has been developed near Morris college T point square recently. To plug this leakage NMC-OCW has planned to take 24-hours shutdown on March 1 (Sunday).

Work of 24-hour shutdown will start from Feb 29 (Saturday) at 10 pm to March 1 (Sunday) @ 10 pm following which water supply in entire Sitabuldi area, Telipura, Koshtipura, Modi no 1,2,3, Tekadi road, Ramdaspeth, Central Bazar Road, Chhoti Dhantoli , Sangam Chawl, Kumbhartoli, Netaji Market etc.. to remain affected.

NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected areas to store sufficient water for their use. On the shutdown period Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899