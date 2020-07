Water supply in Omkar Nagar, Bharatwadi, Lakadganj I, II ESR’s to remain affected on Thursday

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have planned two shutdowns, for 3 interconnections at Lakadganj zone and another for installation of Flow Meter at Omkar Nagar ESR of Hanuman Nagar zone on July 2 (Thursday).

@Hanuman Nagar zone, NMC–OCW has planned to install outlet flow meter at Omkar Nagar ESR. For installation 24-hours shutdown has been planned on July 2. Shutdown will start at 10 am on July 2 (Thursday) to 10 am @ July 3 (Friday).

Following areas will remain affected during 24-Hours shutdown on Omkar Nagar ESR.

Omkar nagar, Abhay Nagar, Jaiwant Nagar, Fulmati layout.Dhadiwal layout, Sai nagar,Ramteke Nagar, Rahate Nagar, Rama Nagar, Sadbhavana Nagar, Swaraj Nagar, Vinkarvasahat, Vinkar Colony, Manevada old, Diwan Layout, Swami Nagar, Vanrai Nagar,Shreehari Nagar 1.2 & 3.

While on same day @Lakadganj zone, NMC & OCW will carry out 2 interconnections of 300×150 and 150×150 and will also install 1500 mm dia valve at Sangharsh Nagar during 12- hours shutdown that will affect water supply of Bharatwadi (Deshpande Lay Out) and Lakadganj –I, II ESR command area.

To execute above mentioned work 12-hours shutdown is required that will start from 10 am to 10 pm on same day.

Following areas will remain affected during shutdown period.

Bharatwadi (DeshpandeLay Out) CA.: Prajapati Nagar, Deshpande Layout, Mahabalipuram,Sangharsh Nagar, Sadashiv nagar, Kamakshi Nagar, Umiya colony, Juni Vasti Vathoda,Panther Nagar, Hiwari kota parisar, Ved Bhoomi.

Lakadganj I & II CA: East wardhaman nagar,padole nagar,panther nagar,hiwri nagar,shivaji society, EWS colony, LIG,MIG Colony,padole nagar slum, hiwri nagar whole parisar, wardhaman nagar . NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance water supply will remain affected on July 2 (Thursday)

Citizens also take a note that water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800266 9899.