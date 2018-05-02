Water supply in Aasi Nagar and Satranjipura Zone affected on July 23 & will remain affected July 24

No Tanker supply during Kanhan 900 mm feeder line emergency shutdown in affected areas

Nagpur: The newly laid substitute 900 mm dia feeder pipeline by The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under Uppalwadi Railway Under Bridge (RuB) on under construction Nagpur -Kanhan multiline carriageway, has suddenly developed a major leakage on July 23 (Thursday) morning.

NMC-NHAI-OCW has started its repairing work immediately announcing an emergency shutdown and by closing down pumping of Kanhan-900 feeder line, following which water supply of entire Aasi Nagar and Satranjipura zone remained affected on July 23. The repairing work was going on smoothly, however sudden heavy rains in afternoon have created waterlogged situation in entire Uppalwadi RUB area.

The leakage plugging work will continue till tomorrow morning after clearing the water logged area. Following which water supply in following zones may also remain affected on July 24 (Friday)…

Aasi Nagar Zone: Binaki – 1, Binaki-2, Binaki-Existing, Bazonbagh, Indora-I, II, Uppalwadi, Pili Nadi area and Gamdoor feeder line area..

Satranjipura Zone : Bastarwari I, II, III, Shanti Nagar ESR & GH-Vahan Thikana ESR & Waanjari ESR..

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas

to co-operate. Citizens also take a note that emergency shutdown on Kanhan WTP 900 mm dia main feeder line is a major shutdown wherein many ESR’s in North Nagpur especially from Aasi Nagar and Satranjiura zone will not have any water, so Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

This interconnection work of newly constructed pipeline line with old 900 mm dia main feeder line was done by NMC and NHAI during 24-hours shutdown of Kanhan WTP-900 mm main feeder pipeline on June 27.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.