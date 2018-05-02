Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Water supply from Hanuman Nagar ESR may remain affected on Wednesday

    600 mm dia valve develop technical snag

    Nagpur: The Hanuman Nagar ESR 600 mm outlet valve has developed a major snag & rotating freely, abruptly. NMC-OCW has started it’s repairing work in full swing. The work will take tomorrow morning to complete. Following this Water supply on May 26 (Tuesday) evening and tomorrow (May 27, Wednesday) morning may remain affected.

    Area to remaun affected:

    Hanuman nagar ESR:

    Siraspeth , Vakilpeth , Reshimbagh , Somwari qtrs , Chandan Nagar , Hazare wadi , Mahesh Colony , PTS qtrs , Budhwari Bazar & Hanuman Nagar.

    NMC-OCW appealed people from affected area to co-operate. Water supply through Tankers is also not possible*.

