    Published On : Tue, May 26th, 2020

    Free distribution of homoeopathic medicines to mediapersons by IIHP

    Nagpur: Nagpur Union of Working Journalists and Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust, in association with Indian Institute of Homoeopathic Practitioners (IIHP), will be distributing free Homoeopathic medicine Arsenic Album 30 to mediapersons as prophylaxis and as an immune booster against COVID-19 and other viral infections. The medicines will be distributed to mediapersons, who are frontline COVID warriors, at Tilak Patrakar Bhavan during the working hours. In recognition of dedicated service being rendered by mediapersons, the IIHP will be offering free homoeopathic consultation mediapersons and their families through homoeopathic practitioners in Nagpur.

    Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in consultation with Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), has recognized Arsenic Album 30 as an immune booster against viral infections. The dosage of the medicine is six globules (for adults) and four globules for (children). It is to be taken daily morning empty stomach for three days only in a month. The dose has to be repeated after one month. Further dose should be taken only after consulting a registered homeopath.

    Dr Nishikant Thape, President of IIHP Maharashtra State Branch, Dr Harish Dhurat, Past President IIHP Maharashtra Unit, and other office-bearers handed over the medicine packs to Shirish Borkar, President of Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ) and General Secretary of Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT), for distribution to mediapersons at Tilak Patrakar Bhavan on Tuesday. Pradip Kumar Maitra, President TPBT and Nagpur Press Club, Brahmashankar Tripathi, NUWJ General Secretary, Ms Varsha Bashu, Organising Secretary, NUWJ, Rajendra Diwe, Executive Committee Member, NUWJ and others were prominently present on the occasion.

