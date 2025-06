Water Supply Disruption in Multiple Areas Due to Pipeline Damage and Leakage…

Advertisement



Nagpur, A leakage was found on the newly laid 600 mm diameter Amrut Kalamna-Wanjra feeder line near Aman Nagar, Wanjra. In response, the branch valve from Naglok has been shut down to contain the water loss and enable urgent repair work.

As a result, the following Command Area (CA) supplies will remain affected until the leakage is fully repaired:

Gold Rate 02 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,000/- Gold 22 KT 89,300/- Silver/Kg 98,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

1.Kalamna NIT CA – Chitrashala Nagar, Annapurna Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Labhlaxmi Nagar-1, Kalamna basti, Balaji Nagar-1, Vajpayee Nagar-1, New Ganesh Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Narmada Nagar, Gaurishankar Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Harsh Vidya Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Kaali Mata Mandir, Shani Mandir, Tulsi Nagar, Datt Nagar

2.Amrut Kalamna-Wanjra CA – Parvati Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Mhada Colony, Vajpayee Nagar, Samaj Ekta Society, New Ganesh Nagar, Kalamna Basti.

Additionally, at Pratap Nagar Extension, a 600 mm distribution main feeder has been damaged due to cable work undertaken by contractor M/s BCC Tranco. The outlet valve has been closed immediately to prevent further loss.

The following localities will experience water supply disruption until the repair work is completed:

1. Dindayal Nagar

2. Jivan Chaya Layout

3. Saraswati Layout

4. Swarup Nagar

5. Telecom Nagar

6. Shastri Layout

7. Agne Layout

8. Milind Nagar

9. Pandurang Gavande Layout

10. Swalambi Nagar

11. Pioneer Society

12. Sujata Layout

13. Kapse Layout

14. Trisharan Nagar

15. Jetwan Society

16. Ravindra Nagar

17. Sanchyani Apartment

Repair and restoration work has been initiated and is being carried out on a priority basis. Normal water supply will be restored at the earliest.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement