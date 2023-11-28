Water Supply Disruption in Lakadganj Zone’s ESRs

No Tanker supply in the affected areas

Nagpur: In a concerted effort to ensure clean and safe water distribution, OCW and NMC announced the scheduled cleaning of two ESRs in the Lakadganj Zone.

The cleaning activities are set to take place on the following dates:

Thursday, November 30th, 2023: Lakadganj-1 ESR

Friday, December 1st, 2023: Lakadganj ESR-2

The water supply in the following areas will be affected:

Lakadganj ESR 1- Juni Mangalwari, Bhuzade Mohalla, Chichghare Mohalla, Sweeper Colony, Mataghare Mohalla, Mattipura, Hattinala, Garoba Maidan, Dighorikar Square, Kapse Square, Dhawade Mohalla, Mate Square, Chapru Nagar, Harihar Nagar, Jagjivanram Nagar, Juna Bagadganj, Bajrang Nagar, Gujar Nagar, Kumbhartol

Lakadganj ESR 2 – Satranjipura, Gangajamuna, Rampeth, Buddhapura, Kumbharpura, Lakadganj Layout, AVG Layout, Satnami Nagar, Shau Mohalla, Bhagwati Nagar, Small Factory Area, Bhaurao Nagar, Dhanaganj Sweeper Colony, Sudarshan Nagar, Chapru Nagar Square.

These scheduled cleanings are integral to maintaining water quality standards and ensuring uninterrupted supply to the mentioned areas. Residents within these localities are advised to make necessary arrangements during these periods to mitigate inconveniences related to water supply

OCW and NMC remain committed to providing quality water services to the citizens of Nagpur. For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.