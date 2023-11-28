VIA LEW Session on Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs with the support of Government Schemes On 30th

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Lady Entrepreneurs Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association is organizing a session on “Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs with the support of Government Schemes” on Thursday, 30th November, 2023 from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

S S Muddamwar, General Manager of District Industries Centre, Nagpur will guide the lady entrepreneurs as well as start-ups on the financial support available from the Govts like PMEGP, CMEGP, Mudra Loan, Package Scheme of Incentives (PSI), etc.

Session is beneficial and useful for ladies, who are running her Micro, Small, Cottage Industry or who wish to set up her unit.

For more details contact VIA : 0712-2561211 or VIALEW Chairperson, Rashmi Kulkarni, (9503129080) or VIA LEW Secretary, Yogita Deshmukh (9545900901) or Project Director – Reeta Lanjewar (9822573174).

LEW Members, lady entrepreneurs, starts-up and interested ladies are cordially invited to attend the program at VIA, says a press release issued by Rashmi Kulkarni, Chairperson – VIALEW.