Water enters IGGMCH surgical complex after overnight downpour in Nagpur

Nagpur – In a serious security lapse, rainwater entered the operation theatres, ICU, and general wards of the surgical complex at the state-run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) during the early hours of Thursday. Videos captured by hospital staff showing waterlogged corridors and critical units quickly went viral on social media.

Hospital personnel described the chaotic scene, saying even doctors had to walk cautiously through flooded areas. “Imagine what could have happened if a short circuit occurred in the ICU’s electrical systems during the flooding,” a concerned staffer remarked.

The downpour—recorded at 32.4mm on Wednesday night—caused waterlogging across the city. IGGMCH, which is currently undergoing major renovation including additional floors above the surgical complex, is suspected to have developed roof leaks due to ongoing construction.

Top officials from IGGMCH remained unavailable for comment at the time of filing this report. Updates will follow once a response is received.