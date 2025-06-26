RSS Demands Removal of ‘Socialist’, ‘Secular’ from Constitution Preamble

Advertisement



New Delhi: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday strongly criticized the Congress party for the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and demanded a formal apology from its leadership.

Speaking at an event marking 50 years since the Emergency was declared, Hosabale accused the then Indira Gandhi-led Congress government of trampling democratic rights and curbing freedoms. He alleged that during the Emergency, thousands were jailed, tortured, and the independence of the judiciary and media was stifled.

He also pointed to the widespread forced sterilizations carried out during that period, calling it a dark chapter in India’s democratic history.

In a sharp attack, Hosabale said, “Those who imposed Emergency now walk around holding the Constitution. Yet, they have never apologized. It’s time they did. Their ancestors were responsible, and the country deserves an apology.”

Reigniting a long-standing ideological debate, the RSS leader also urged for the removal of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the preamble of the Constitution. These terms were inserted through the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency, a move the RSS continues to oppose, calling it undemocratic and against the original spirit of the Constitution.