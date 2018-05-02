Watch video: Drunk cop creates nasty scene in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Further denting the image of city police, a video showed an intoxicated cop creating a nasty scene much to the amusement of people. The drunk cop was having trouble staying upright on the bike he was attempting to ride at a place coming under Jaripatka police jurisdiction. The fumble and tumble on part of the intoxicated cop went viral on social media on Tuesday. Though the appearance of the man was first confused with a security guard, however, later it was revealed that the man was none other than a police constable deployed at Police Headquarters (HQ).

The drunk cop has been identified as Constable Shantaram Moje. In the video, he is seen having trouble riding his bike. Following which some locals take him to the roadside and provide him water.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Nagpur Today sent video clips to the DCP HQ Vikram Sali and sought to verify authenticity of the video. The DCP said, “We will look into the video and take necessary action against the guilty cop, if needed.”