Published On : Tue, Aug 6th, 2019

Notorious goon Suraj Bramhane detained under MPDA Act

Nagpur: The notorious goon from Pachpaoli slums Suraj Mahesh Branhane who is involved in many anti-social activities was detained under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and sent to Nagpur Central Jail on August 3.

Suraj (22), a resident of Sweeper Colony, was actively involved in several cases of rioting, extortion, smuggling of illegal sand and liquor. He was active in the area for long time. In view of his activities Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushankumar Upadhayay issued an order to detain Suraj under the provisions of MPDA Act and send him to jail.

In the last 10 months, total 33 criminals were sent to jail under MPDA Act.

