Watch: Rahul Gandhi Relishes Famous Nagpur Poha, Discusses Key Issues with Youth

Nagpur: Amid a packed campaign schedule, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to the famous Shyamji Ramji Poha shop on Wardha Road in Nagpur. The leader not only enjoyed the renowned tari poha but also engaged in candid conversations with a group of young people on pressing issues like farmers’ rights, unemployment, and the Constitution.

In a video that has gone viral, Rahul Gandhi is seen arriving unannounced at the eatery during his Vidarbha tour on Saturday. Taking a break from election rallies, he even attempted to prepare *poha* alongside the shop’s staff, drawing cheers from onlookers.

The visit to the poha shop came as part of Gandhi’s electoral tour of Vidarbha. Earlier in the day, he addressed large gatherings in Chimur (Chandrapur) and Dhamangaon Railway (Amravati), rallying support for Congress ahead of the Maharashtra elections on November 20.

Speaking to the youth, Gandhi emphasized the need to safeguard the Constitution, address farmer distress, and combat rising unemployment. “Connecting with people directly is at the core of my politics,” he said during the informal meet.

Catch Rahul Gandhi’s unscripted interaction with Nagpur’s youth while savoring the iconic *tari poha*. The footage showcases a rare personal moment during a high-stakes political campaign.