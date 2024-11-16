Video-Nagpur Police Boost Election Readiness, Urge Voter Participation

Advertisement

Nagpur: To ensure smooth and secure assembly elections, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal led a foot patrol today at noon, accompanied by Zonal DCP Rahul Madne and Senior PI Deshmane of Gittikhadan Police Station. The patrol covered key areas from Awasthi Nagar Square to Jaffarnagar, overseeing police station-level preparations for the elections.

This proactive initiative underscores the police department’s dedication to maintaining a safe and conducive environment for voters. Citizens are encouraged to actively participate in the democratic process by turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.

The police have assured voters of robust security measures to ensure a peaceful election day, reaffirming their commitment to upholding law and order during this critical period.