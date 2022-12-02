Watch Live : Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2022 inaguration

The sixth edition of Nagpur’s flagship cultural festival Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav started on Friday with a grand performance by over 1,000 Nagpurian singers, dancers, and theatre artists. Together, they will perform on ‘Maa Bharati Ki Yashogatha — Vande Mataram’.

The musical dance drama will have live singing performances by hundreds of singers, accompanied by instrumentalists. Dancers and actors of all age groups will portray memorable moments from India’s history and struggle for Independence. The drama will also narrate the achievements of independent India in the last 75 years.

The 25,000 sq.ft four-floored stage, more than 1,000 lights, 350 microphones, LED screens spanning 3,500 sq.ft area and thousands of artists on one stage together promise a spectacular show.

