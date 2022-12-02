Colourful “Aayakar Sanskritik Utsav ” held at NADT, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Central Board of Direct Taxes Sports and Cultural Committee [CBDT SCC] along with Pr. CCIT Nagpur Region, organized an All India Cultural Festival “Aayakar Sanskritik Utsav ” at NADT, Nagpur on November 25 and 26. This is the first time an all India cultural event was organized under the aegis of CBDT SCC.

This two day festival is a celebration of all art forms — dance, drama, music, poetry and painting to name a few. This fest is being conducted in order to showcase the rich and varied talent pool of the Department and also to encourage the spirit of camaraderie amongst the members of Aayakar Pariwar.

This All India Festival was attended by officers and officials from across the country. The participants hailed from 18 Regions and various Directorates of the Department. The performances represented the cultural diversity of India with folk dance from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal. Instrumental performances range from the timeless flute to the electric Guitar, notable among whom were the Violin and Veena Players.

The stage performances mesmerized the audience through skits, Mimes and plays on topics ranging from patriotism to social issues. The vibrant colours of the venue were matched only by the enthusiasm of the participants. More than 120 exhibits were displayed in the photography and painting exhibition at the Vallabhi concourse. Wildlife, natural landscape and portrait photographs stood out. Mandala, Oils, water colours, sketches made for a rich palette of paintings at the exhibition.

A unique aspect of the event was its emphasis on representing the local culture of Nagpur region. Village theme stalls of Magan Khadi, Gram Sewa Mandal, Gopuri Wardha, NOGA, Kosa Sarees and Heera sweets gave a unique flavour of Vidarbha to the event. However, the stall that hogged the limelight was where farm fresh oranges were arranged for the participants courtesy of K M Bali, Pr. CCIT, Nagpur.

Further in a push for “Vocal for Local” K.M. Bali, Pr. CCIT, Nagpur presented Anuja Sarangi, Member (Admin), CBDT with a memento of Charkha from Gram Sewa Mandal. The ‘Aayakar Sanskritik Utsav’ was inaugurated by Sadhna Shanker, Pr. DG (HRD), CBDT New Delhi and Pravin Kumar Pr. DG (Training), NADT, Nagpur. The closing ceremony held on November 26, 2022 was presided over by Anuja Sarangi, Member (Administration), CBDT, New Delhi.

