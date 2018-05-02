Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal has served on duty police at Hingna T point who are serving nation 24 by 7. As every thing is closed, its our moral duty to take care of their needs too. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar President and Dr. Ulhas Moglewar Secretary of Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal has taken efforts for said social cause.

Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal is always ahead in service to society. Round the year they conduct various activities to maintain social harmony in society.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar is a renowned citizen of city and Principal of a Engineering College at Nagpur. He is associated with many social groups who serves society by various means.

All police staff discharging their duty at T point extend their thanks to Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik

Mandal, Hingna Road, Nagpur.