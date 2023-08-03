Warning of heavy rain in next 24 hours in Vidarbha

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Vidarbha in the next 24 hours. Orange alert has been given in Gondia, Bhandara district of Vidarbha. Yellow alert has been issued in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Amravati districts.

Accordingly, light showers are expected in West Vidarbha, informed Mohakumar Shahu, Deputy Director General of Nagpur Regional Meteorological Department.

Vidarbha is currently receiving rains due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. However, the speed of rain is going to slow down in the next two days. There was heavy rain in the month of July. An average rainfall of 450 mm has been recorded in this month. Due to this, the deficit of rain in the month of June has been filled.

