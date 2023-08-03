Cong tells HM in LS: You invoke Nehru when you…

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha as the House takes up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage.

“This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi. I appeal to the opposition MPs to think about Delhi not their alliance. Even after (the opposition) forming alliance, Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority…

“Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state,” Shah said on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury retorted saying, “When you need, you take the help of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. If you had actually taken the help of Nehru then the country would not have witnessed Manipur and Haryana.”

