Wardha biker girl thrashed by security officer in broad daylight, video goes viral

Nagpur/Wardha: Sudhir Kharkate, the Security Officer of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha, has been accused of assaulting and misbehaving with a girl from Wardha city. The victim, Ruchika Thakare, has filed a complaint at the Ramnagar Police Station, demanding strict action against him.

The incident took place at a public place in Wardha. Sudhir Kharkate allegedly used offensive language against the girl and physically assaulted her. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Following the incident, there has been significant outrage among the university students and local residents of Wardha, according to reports. The students have submitted a complaint to the University Vice-Chancellor, demanding the immediate suspension of Sudhir Kharkate and strict action against him.

Ruchika claims that, on January 17, a car deliberately crashed into her motorcycle. She was standing with her bike and fell down. The driver of the car started checking for any scratches on the vehicle while bystanders came to help Ruchika.

Ruchika confronted the man, who allegedly started threatening her. She called home. By this time, the driver’s wife came down from the car and started interacting with Ruchika. As the verbal fight continued, the man allegedly drove the car across Ruchika’s feet. They left the scene, reports said.

When Ruchika’s mother and brother came, bystanders gave them details about the car’s driver. According to them, he stays nearby in a rented house. Ruchika and her family reported the case to the police station. One of the relatives reached the police station and allegedly tried to convince Ruchika and her family to withdraw the case. The alleged abuse happened on the following day, January 18.

Incident captured on camera

The viral video, which has gained more than 1 million views so far, shows the alleged altercation. In the video, Sudhir Kharkate and his wife can be seen verbally and physically assaulting Ruchika.