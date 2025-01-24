Massive Explosion in Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra: 8 Workers Killed

Bhandara/Nagpur: A major explosion has been reported at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulting in the tragic death of Eight workers. Initial reports suggest that several others have been injured in the incident. The blast occurred in the factory’s RK Branch section, which is involved in the production of weapons and ammunition.
Images from the site reveal the devastation, with heavy equipment and debris scattered across the area. Ambulances have arrived at the scene, and emergency services are assisting the injured. The loud explosion caused panic in the vicinity, prompting residents to flee in fear. A large crowd has gathered near the factory as authorities work to manage the situation.
Further details are awaited as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.