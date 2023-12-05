War heroes share their experiences during ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav’ event in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: With an objective to inspire young minds to consider a career in the Indian armed forces and instil a sense of responsibility and patriotism towards the country, the Lakshya Foundation, Pune on Monday brought together two Kargil war heroes — Brig Vikram Shekhawat, SM of 4 Jat Regiment and Col P Rajnarayan of 17 Garhwal Rifles, who shared their brave incidents and experiences of war with 1,700 students of different schools of Nagpur.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lakshya Foundation is conducting 12 events all over the country with a title “Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav”. On Monday, students of Nagpur were fortunate to be a part of the event at Saraswati Vidyalaya at Shankar Nagar when founder President of Lakshya Foundation, Anuradha Prabhudesai, moderated the event and asked questions to both the Kargil war heroes.

Brig Shekhawat, is one of the young officers of the 4 Jat Regiment, and member of the first unit that was pressed into service to check reports of infiltration at the Line Of Control (LOC)in Kaksar region. Despite the initial setback due to enemy ambush, the regiment launched an attack led by Brig Shekhawat, then a Major.

“Life is full of problems but it is on us how we come up strong enough to face and defeat all adversities. I learnt this secret of life during the Kargil war where adversities were on peak,” said Brig Shekhawat while interacting with the moderator. Brig Shekhawat talked about the valour of Captain Sourabh Kalia and Captain Vikram Batra during the talk. He also mentioned about his regiment and the success stories of the regiment in the Kargil war.

Another braveheart Col P Rajnarayan, during the interaction said, “I am fortunate to be alive today to retell the brave stories of my seniors and buddies who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty and also unfortunate that I missed the supreme sacrifice which they made for the country.” Col Rajnarayan was tasked to capture Area Bump on the Jubar feature to cut off the enemy’s supply lines and clear the entire ridgeline up to the LOC. His column came under intense firing and sniper attack. In spite of the insurmountable odds battling well fortified enemy positions, Col Rajnarayan then a Major was able to accomplish complete domination over the ridgeline by leading his brave Garhwali soldiers.

Col Rajnarayan also mentioned about his buddy and radio operator Sub Maj Yuvraj Singh who all the time was close to the Major during the war as he was the only CO of his regiment who was constantly in communication with seniors. In the beginning, Anuradha Prabhudesai encouraged students with short stories of Kargil War and with short movies shown on screen. She also explained about the terrain of the war front and how our soldiers fought well and defeated Pakistan.