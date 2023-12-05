Amit Shah’s Nagpur tour on Dec 8, 9

Advertisement

Nagpur: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nagpur, coincides with the Winter Session of the State Legislature in the city. Shah is scheduled to arrive in Nagpur on the evening of December 8 and is expected to attend a Job Fair at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University campus on the morning of December 9, followed by a helicopter journey to Gadchiroli.

In Gadchiroli, Shah is set to perform Bhoomipujan ceremony for Lloyd Metals and Energy Limited’s plant, along with two other scheduled programmes. After a day of engagements in Gadchiroli, he will return to Nagpur in the evening and depart for Delhi. Tight security arrangements have been made at Hotel Radisson Blu on Wardha Road as Shah is likely to stay there.

Maharashtra Government has planned one of the biggest job fairs at the state level in Nagpur between December 9 and 10. The aim is to extend job offers to at least 21,000 youth with participation of more than 300 companies, industries and corporate houses.

Advertisement

“The State Government is extending skill training and also providing job opportunities by bringing all the companies together. The purpose of organising the event at Vidarbha is to ensure that youngsters from the region who remain deprived of opportunities can avail these chances,” said an official from the Skill Development Department of the State Government.

Maharashtra Government has already approved an expenditure of Rs 5 crore to hold the job fair, which is one of the biggest to be held in the State.