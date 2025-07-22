Wadi Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Gutkha Consignment, One Held

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant action against the illegal trade of prohibited tobacco products, Wadi Police on July 21 seized over ₹20 lakh worth of gutkha, scented tobacco, and related items, and arrested a truck driver during the operation.

The raid was conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm near Pravin Roadlines, behind Thunder Beer Shop, opposite Arco Godown on Khadgaon Road, based on reliable intelligence received during patrolling.

Acting on the tip, a joint team of Wadi Police and Food Safety Officer Kiran Rangaswami Gedam (50) intercepted a red Tata truck (MH 40 Y 2303). A thorough search in the presence of panch witnesses led to the recovery of 174.528 kg of banned tobacco products, including popular brands like Vimal and Rajnigandha.

The seized goods were valued at ₹5,04,960, while the truck itself was worth ₹15,00,000, bringing the total seizure value to ₹20,04,960.

The driver, identified as Afzar Ali Syed Ali (41), a resident of Kinhikhairlanji, Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), was arrested at the scene. During interrogation, he revealed that the consignment belonged to Pravin Meshram, owner of Pravin Roadlines, and two other individuals — Kailas and Rupesh, both of whom are currently absconding.

A case was registered at Wadi Police Station under Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 — Sections 26(1), 26(2)(iv), 27(3)(e), 30(2)(a), and 3(1)(zz)(iv).

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navin Chandra Reddy, Addl. CP Shivajirao Rathod, DCP (Zone 1) Rishikesh Sinha Reddy, and ACP Satish Gurav. On-ground execution was led by Sr. PI Rajesh Tatkare, PSI Amit Bandgar, and constables Prakash Katkar, Roshan Phukat, Sanjay Barele, and officer Yogesh Gupta.