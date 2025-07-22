Externed Criminal ‘Tobo’ Nabbed in Nagpur’s MIDC Area for Flouting Ban Order

Advertisement



Nagpur: MIDC Police arrested a history-sheeter on the evening of July 21 for violating an externment order and allegedly planning criminal activity within restricted city limits.

The accused, identified as Ankesh alias Tobo Ramsingh Pal (22), a resident of Juna Nildoh near Bablu Kirana in MIDC, was apprehended around 7:30 pm near the Hanuman Temple in Amar Nagar an area falling under his externment ban.

Police officials said they received a tip-off during routine patrolling about a suspicious man in a black-and-white shirt loitering in the area. Acting swiftly, the patrol team located the suspect and gave chase after he tried to flee upon spotting the police. He was soon overpowered and taken into custody.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that Pal had been externed from Nagpur city and rural areas for one year under Externment Order No. 5/2024, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, on July 23, 2024. His presence in the MIDC limits without permission constituted a clear breach of this order.

Believing he may have been preparing for unlawful activities, MIDC Police booked the accused under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act. He was formally arrested, and a detailed investigation is currently in progress.