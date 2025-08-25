Wadi Police Crack Down on Gambling, Register Case Against 9

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Wadi Police conducted a raid and caught nine men red-handed while gambling late Sunday night (August 24) at around 11 pm in a godown at Anisha Road Line, Waddhamna area.

During the raid, carried out in the presence of panch witnesses, the police nabbed the accused: Prabhakar alias Rajat Yadav (27), Namod Nagraale (49), Avinash Kukhe (52), Narendra Mahalle (49), Vijendra Tiwari (40), Sachin Dhoke (49), Kudan Yadav (40), Varun Sarkar (45), and Sunilkumar Singh (49), all found betting money on playing cards.

The police seized a total of ₹77,300 worth of material, including ₹27,300 in cash, five mobile phones, playing cards, and other items. A case has been registered against all the accused at Wadi Police Station under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP (Zone 1) Singa Reddy Rishikesh Reddy and ACP (MIDC Division) Satishkumar Gurav, by a team comprising Senior PI Rajesh Tatkare, API Avinash Jaibhaye, PSI Rahul Botre, and other staff members.