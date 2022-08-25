Wadi cops arrest youth, juvenile boy who stole vehicles for girlfriend, ganja

Advertisement

Nagpur: Wadi Police arrested a vehicle-lifter and detained a juvenile delinquent and recovered seven stolen two-wheelers worth over Rs 2.05 lakh from their possession. The two accused lifted the vehicles for spending money on a girlfriend and enjoying ganja.

The accused have been identified as Ramzan alias Munir Ikram Ansari (19), a resident of Sabina Layout, Aajri Majri, Yashodhara Nagar and a 16- year-old boy in conflict with the law. After taking the accused duo into custody, cops detected seven vehicle theft cases.

Acting on a tip off, police arrested Ramzan Ansari and took the juvenile delinquent into custody. Cops recovered three stolen motorcycles and four Honda Activa from them. However, the accused were not providing proper information about the places from where they had stolen the vehicles. Using Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) and Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), investigators found that four two-wheelers were stolen by them from Wadi and one each from Hudkeshwar, Kalamna and Ajni Police Station areas.

The arrest and recovery of stolen vehicles were made by Senior PI Pradip Rayannawar and his team under the supervision of senior police officials.

