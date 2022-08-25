Man booked by Sitabuldi cops for duping job aspirant of Rs 9 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police on Tuesday booked Gaurav Gyaneshwar Sawarkar (30) for defrauding a job aspirant to the tune of Rs 9 lakh by promising him employment in Cultural Development Board.

The victim, Ashik Amir Shende (23), a resident of Tumsar, district Bhandara, told police that Sawarkar promised him a clerical job in the Cultural Development Board. Between January 2020, he took Rs 9 lakh from him at Room Nos 519 and 522, Fifth Floor, Imperial Plaza, opposite Anand Talkies, Sitabuldi. After getting the joining letter, he worked there for 15 months. However, Sawarkar did not pay him the salary for five months. Last year, Sawarkar closed the office citing reasons of COVID-19 pandemic. The victim then enquired with some persons and came to know that Sawarkar was shifting the office to some other place. He tried to contact Sawarkar but his phone was switched off. Later, he realised that he was duped by him.

Police registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 472, 473 and 474 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Gaurav Sawarkar and probing the matter further.

