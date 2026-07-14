Youth Attacked With Sword in Wadi; Residents Protest Rising Crime

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Nagpur: Tension gripped the Wadi area of Nagpur after a 32-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a sword and sticks over an old dispute, while hundreds of residents, including women and youths, staged a protest outside Wadi Police Station against rising crime, drug trafficking, and alleged anti-social activities in the locality.

According to police, the victim, Sudhir alias Sanjay Raut, received a WhatsApp call asking him to come to the Aathva Mail Market area. Upon reaching the spot, he was allegedly ambushed by four men armed with a sword and wooden sticks.

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The victim sustained serious head injuries, required stitches on his lip, and reportedly suffered a fractured nasal bone. The accused also vandalised his motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Despite his injuries, Raut managed to reach Wadi Police Station, following which police shifted him to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

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The victim alleged that the attack was motivated by his opposition to an alleged illegal betting operation in the area, claiming the assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

Wadi Police have registered a case against four accused and launched a search to trace them.

Meanwhile, anger over increasing criminal activities in Ambedkar Nagar spilled onto the streets as hundreds of women, youths, and local residents marched to Wadi Police Station. Protesters alleged that anti-social elements were openly carrying weapons, threatening residents, vandalising property, selling narcotics, and harassing women.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Magar met the protesters and assured them that police patrolling would be intensified and that all complaints would be thoroughly investigated. He also assured strict action against those found involved in criminal activities.

Police are continuing their investigation into both the assault and the allegations raised by local residents.

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