Wadettiwar alleges PM’s condition for Ajit Pawar’s CM candidature

Nagpur/Mumbai: The political landscape in the state has been set abuzz by a bold assertion from Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly. Wadettiwar has claimed that an intriguing condition has been set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Ajit Pawar, requiring him to bring NCP chief Sharad Pawar alongside if he aims to secure the post of Chief Minister. This statement, made during Wadettiwar’s media interaction, has rippled through political circles and ignited fresh discussions, according to a report in Maharashtra Times.

According to the report, in his statement, Wadettiwar divulged, “It has come to light that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stipulated a condition for Ajit Pawar — the Chief Ministerial post is attainable only in the company of Sharad Pawar.” He went on to underline that Ajit Pawar’s ambition to lead has led to his frequent meetings with Sharad Pawar, as he seeks to gain favour and support.

The secret meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Pune has further fuelled speculations within Maharashtra’s political domain. The meeting has caused a degree of uncertainty surrounding Sharad Pawar’s role, which prompted conversations between Congress State President Nana Patole and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Wadettiwar, however, dismissed any ambiguity, emphasizing that there was clarity in their perception of Sharad Pawar’s significance.

“Ajit Pawar relies on Sharad Pawar; hence, the consistent meetings. Should Ajit Pawar fail to sway Sharad Pawar towards a BJP alliance, his aspiration to ascend as Chief Minister would remain unrealized,” Wadettiwar stated, attributing the entire situation to a strategic manoeuvre for power retention.

Ajit Pawar’s camp, however, unequivocally rejected Wadettiwar’s assertions. Umesh Patil, spokesperson for the Ajitdada group, dismissed Wadettiwar’s claim as being “childish” and devoid of factual basis. Patil stated, “Prime Minister Modi has imposed no stipulations on Ajit Pawar. The BJP’s inclusion of Ajit Pawar stems from the desire to secure a strong leader for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His addition is aimed at expediting the state’s development.”

Furthermore, Patil pointed out that the meetings between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar do not necessarily indicate a disruption in personal relationships. He reinforced that public life sometimes requires individuals to assume distinct roles, and this should not be misconstrued as a fracture in personal ties.

As the political arena remains abuzz with the claims and counterclaims, the narrative underscores the intricate interplay between personal aspirations, political ambitions, and strategic alliances that often define the dynamics of power in a democracy.

