Nagpur cyclist embarks on 50,000 km journey to highlight social issues

Nagpur: Dilip Bharat Malik, a dedicated cyclist hailing from Nagpur, has undertaken a remarkable cycle tour across India with a noble mission — to raise awareness about pressing societal issues. The endeavour, as reported in a local Marathi daily, is poised to earn him a spot in the esteemed Limca Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records, as he completed a marathon of 50,000 kilometres on his bicycle.

Dilip, who serves as a sanitation worker in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, initiated his bicycle journey on January 26 of the previous year. His mission was clear: to shed light on crucial topics such as “Clean Nagpur Beautiful Nagpur,” Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, tree planting and conservation, air pollution, and environmental protection.

Having traversed an astonishing 50,111 km, Dilip pedalled through various states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana, before making his triumphant return to Nagpur.

His cycling odyssey was characterized by unwavering determination, as he faced numerous challenges and hurdles along the way. Carrying the Indian tricolour flag on his bicycle and a 15 kg load on his back, Dilip’s journey unfolded in four stages. He would pause at temples, mosques, gurdwaras, dhabas, and other locations for sustenance and rest before embarking on the next leg of his expedition.

The climax of Dilip’s tireless endeavour came on August 15 when he formally concluded his bicycle mission, proudly raising the national flag at Zero Miles in Nagpur. The 51-year-old cyclist had been pedalling day and night to achieve this feat, all while using his journey as a means to encourage citizens to prioritize their health and fitness.

Dilip, who has been cycling since the tender age of seven, boasts a rich history of traversing India’s diverse landscapes. From the heights of Leh to the shores of Kanyakumari, and from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the cultural tapestry of Kolkata, he has completed numerous successful missions across the country. His prowess extends beyond cycling; he is also a skilled athlete who has secured medals, trophies, and cash prizes through participation in various outdoor competitions.

As Dilip looks towards securing his place in the “Limca Book of Records” and the “Guinness Book of World Records,” his journey stands as a testament to the power of determination and the ability to use personal passion as a catalyst for positive change in society.

