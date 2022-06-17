Wade President, Virdi Secretary of Ramgarhia Forum

Advertisement

Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Sikh Welfare Forum is a registered body formed with a cause of welfare of the Ramgarhia Sikh Community of the Orange City and election for the new Office Bearers and Executive Body was held recently. Also present in the meeting was Founder President of the Forum, Balbir Singh Renu.

Following Office Bearers got elected Paramjeet Singh Wade – President, Manohar Singh Nagi – Immediate Past President, Baljeet Singh Virdi – Secretary, Vice Presidents Balwinder Singh Saggu, Tejinder Singh Saggu, Satpal Singh Dadiyala & Jasbir Singh Virdi, Jaswinder Singh Sondh – Treasurer, Malkeet Singh Bhullar – Co-Treasurer, Joint Secretaries Tejinder Singh Renu, Wazir Singh Saddal, Anoop Singh Virdi & Hardeep Singh Bhurji.

Executive Body Members elected are Dilawar Singh Dhillon, Satwant Singh Matharu, Satnaam Singh Sokhi, Davinder Singh Dhillon, Lakhbir Singh Ghattarode, Mehtab Singh Dhillon, Amarjeet Singh Sonpal and Manjeet Singh Siddhu.

