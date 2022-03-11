VTA welcomes amnesty on GST by State Govt

The Amnesty Scheme as announced by State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar is a welcome & much needed step, which I believe will surely benefit lakhs of small businessmen.

Reducing VAT on CNG and Natural Gas from 13.5% to 3% will surely benefit many vehicle owners and those who have piped cooking gas lines, and it would have been even better if likewise VAT was reduced substantially on Petrol & Diesel too.

Likewise allocation of Rs. 10,655 crore for financial aid to people affected due to natural calamities. Environment getting a huge allocation of Rs. 1995 crore is also good. Trust all such and other benefits as announced by the State Government gets to each and every deserving taxpayer.