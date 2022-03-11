Heritage Walk Nagpur finding space & boosted Tourism allocation is good

Kudos to the Nagpur Collector Office & Directorate of Tourism office at Nagpur as with their efforts, the heritage walk found a place in the state budget amongst other few cities. Adding African Safari at Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo will surely add attractions to this zoo in Nagpur.

Establishment of district wise ‘Mahavarsa Society’ for preservation, conservation and repair of archaeological monuments is a welcome step.

Allocation of Rs. 1704 crore for tourism is good as we have many tourist places which aren’t developed to its potential and this will be of huge assistance in their development and boosting tourism. Only regret is that the previous year’s announcement of industrial sector incentives for hotels by the State Government isn’t working yet and almost all hoteliers in the state are eagerly awaiting its implementation at the earliest.

Tejinder Singh Renu

President

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA)

March 11, 2022