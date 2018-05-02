Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, May 19th, 2020

    VTA supports Transgender Community of the City by grocery kits

    Various NGOs, Religious Bodies, Associations, Individuals are working hard to provide basic necessities to those who are unable to earn their livelihood during this almost 2 months of lockdown. However recently in a press coverage it was featured that transgender community of the city are left behind and no one have reached them directly.

    Taking this issue of priority & in public interest, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) members collected funds and after continuing distributing milk proteins & nutritions to the new born child and mother of the city, reached transgender community.

    The groceries kits were handed over to one of the community leader Vidya Kamble assisted by Anand Chandrani. Shrawan Kumar Malu – President, J. P. Sharma – IPP & Tejinder Singh Renu – Secretary of VTA were present. These 104 groceries kits were prepared by young team member of VTA, Nikunj Dayma.

    Following Members of VTA came forward & contributed for this noble cause, Sharwan Kumar Malu, J P Sharma, Tejinder Singh Renu, Hemant Trivedi, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Rahul Agarwal, CA Hemant Sarda, Avinash Mahajan, Krishna Dayma, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja, Ravi Bokde, Prashant Rajurkar, Pankaj Roshan, CA. Rajesh Sarda, Raghunath Jangid, Vedprakash Soni, Pratish Gujarathi, CA Sandeep Agrawal, Surendra Jaiswal, Adv Manoj Moryani, Hareshkumar Soni, Sharad S Sonkule, Hemant Sharma, Saqib Parekh, Muddasir Parekh and Vinod Kochar.


