    Published On : Tue, May 19th, 2020

    Nagpur out of red zone from May 22

    Now Nagpur has been moved to Orange zone.

    Nagpur: In a dramatic development, the NMC in an emergent representation, informed to the court that fresh list comprising zones on the basis of active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra does not have Nagpur in the category of red zone now. The revised list of Maharashtra government now doesn’t have Nagpur in red zone.

    New order will be effective from May 22. Even if the city slips out of Red zone, the restaurants, bars and gymnasium will continue to remain closed.

    Advocate Shyam Dewani told Nagpur Today that the NMC’s submission came in true filmy style right at the moment when court was about to pass ruling on the petitions challenging action of NMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who issued lockdown guidelines contrary to Central & State Guidelines. After hearing the parties at length and in view of Revised Guidelines dated May 19, Nagpur is no more shown in Red Zone. Matters are kept for hearing on May 22, so as to enable NMC to act as per these revised guidelines.


