VTA supports implementation of UCC

The 22nd Law Commission of India had recently sought the views of religious organisations, NGOs and the public on the issue of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC); taking this issue on the agenda, a meeting of the Executive Body of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA), chaired by its president Shrawan Kumar Malu was conducted.

Sharwan Kumar Malu, president VTA said, UCC would provide for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities, in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. Furthermore, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says – The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA said, if we retrospect, one of the major factors that have kept India back from advancing to nationhood has been the existence of personal laws based on religion. A uniform law made applicable to all would promote national unity. Even the Supreme Court of India in their various judgments have suggested for implementation of UCC in the nation.

Concluding the meeting, it was unanimously decided to send a memorandum in favour of UCC to Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Amit Shah – Union Home Minister and the Law Commission of India.

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) unanimously supports implementation of Uniform Civil Code. And as UCC is implemented, it is crucial to create awareness and educate people about its objectives, benefits, and implications as it has been observed that many citizens aren’t aware of actual legal implications of UCC thereby resulting in misled citizens. Rather, all political parties should unite on such an important decision in national interest.

Other Executive Body Members present in the meeting were J. P. Sharma – IPP, Hemant Trivedi – Vice President, Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer, Amarjit Singh Chawla – Joint Secretary, Executive Body Members Ashwin Mehadia, Pravin M. Agrawal, Govind Patel, Viru Balani, Hemant Sharma, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja and Pratish Gujarathi.

