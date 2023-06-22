Modi talks AI at G20 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the role of G-20 countries in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by digital technology, which he termed as a force multiplier in increasing access to education and adapting to future needs.

Addressing a G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting held in Pune via video message today, the Prime Minister touched upon the potential of Artificial Intelligence which offers great potential in the field of learning, skilling and education.

The Prime Minister stressed that G20 countries with their respective strengths can play a crucial role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the Global South. He urged the dignitaries to create a path for increased research collaborations.

